All things considered, LeBron James' four-season stint with the Miami Heat was a rousing success. But there is a sense that James did not achieve as much with the Heat as he could have, although that may have something to do with the lofty expectations that he set for the team. As one would recall, James, in the Heat welcoming party, declared that they will win “not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven” championships, although it must be said that he was clearly joking around.

While James proceeded to draw the jeers of many for failing to win a championship in his first season with the Heat after making such a bold declaration, team president Pat Riley recognized the confidence James must have had to make such a proclamation. In fact, Riley revealed on The OGs podcast that he did something similar back when he was the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach in the Showtime era.

“I didn't mind [James' declaration] at all. We had a packed house. Fans are going crazy. I mean, those things don't happen that often in the NBA. I don't mind people saying we're going to win,” Riley said. “You know, in 1987, we beat the [Boston] Celtics. … And after four championships, I remember saying to the media at the parade, ‘I guarantee next year we're going to win it again.' And I meant it.”

“The reason why I said it is that I wanted to put more pressure on that team than they've ever had on them. If you guys think you're as great as you are, you can win back-to-back titles. You got to do it.”

Of course, the 2011 NBA Finals loss will forever be a black eye in James' career. But the Heat still managed to win two championships in four seasons, and that still constitutes a major success.

Failure was LeBron James' biggest teacher on the Heat

LeBron James had to be humbled in his first season on the Heat before he finally got his major career breakthrough. He had to learn that it will take more than building one of the best big threes in NBA history to win a championship. And by the time the 2012 NBA playoffs came along, James finally had what it takes to cement himself as the undisputed best in the business.

James was at his physical apex when he was on the Heat, and in Miami, the blueprint on how to build a winning team around James was discovered. Those four years in Miami were some of the most formative of James' career, as even he would attest to how much that time of his life changed who is both as a basketball player and as a person.