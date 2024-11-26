Miami Heat President Pat Riley reflected on the breakup of the Heat’s famed “Big Three” during an appearance on The OGs Show, a podcast hosted by former Heat players Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. Riley addressed the end of an era marked by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, who formed one of the NBA’s most dominant cores from 2010 to 2014.

“It didn’t hurt me, but it hurt me that we couldn’t keep that team together because I think it was a 5- or 6-championship team,” Riley said. “I really do. If we could have kept them all together and stayed healthy from that standpoint.”

The Heat’s “Big Three” era resulted in unprecedented success for the franchise. During their four seasons together, the team reached four consecutive NBA Finals and secured back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. However, the dynasty came to an end in 2014, when LeBron James opted to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 2012-13 season remains a highlight in Heat history. Miami set a franchise record with 66 wins and mounted a 27-game winning streak, the second-longest in NBA history. That campaign culminated in a dramatic championship run, highlighted by Ray Allen’s iconic game-tying three-pointer in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. The Heat went on to win the series in seven games, securing their second consecutive title.

Despite their dominance, the Heat’s dynasty was cut short. After losing a Finals rematch against the Spurs in 2014, James’ departure significantly altered the team’s trajectory. The Heat made notable moves, including acquiring Goran Dragic at the 2015 trade deadline and witnessing the emergence of Hassan Whiteside as a standout talent. However, injuries and health concerns disrupted their ability to sustain success.

Chris Bosh, a pivotal member of the “Big Three,” faced serious health challenges. Blood clots diagnosed during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons forced Bosh to step away from the game prematurely, effectively ending his Hall of Fame career.

The Heat have since made two NBA Finals appearances, once in 2020 against James and the Los Angeles Lakers and again in 2023. In both instances, Miami fell short of claiming the championship but demonstrated the franchise’s resilience in rebuilding and competing at the highest level.

Riley’s comments underscore the lingering question of what might have been had the trio remained intact. While the Heat continue to build on their storied history, the legacy of the James-Wade-Bosh era remains one of the most iconic chapters in franchise lore.