The Miami Heat were the surprise of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, barely advancing past the Play-In Tournament before making a run all the way to the NBA Finals under head coach Erik Spoelstra.

President Pat Riley knew how instrumental he was in the Heat defeating the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics en route to their second championship series in four years.

“Best coach in the league,” Riley said simply when asked his thoughts on the team's bench boss, according to the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.

“I've seen a lot of things in my career, but I have not experienced a year like this,” Riley continued on Tuesday, per Reynolds. “I really don't want to talk about all the rumors. We had a great season this year. It was bizarre.”

Despite the Heat being within three wins of their first NBA title since the LeBron James era a decade ago, Riley made it clear that the team isn't going to “take a wrecking ball to this thing.”

He asserted that the Heat have little interest in moving either Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo, despite reports saying the Portland Trail Blazers are interested in the latter.

Instead, the Heat are going to try to improve their roster without making any dramatic changes to the core; they didn't go all-in on Bradley Beal, and also are not expected to make a run for Damian Lillard.

Although it was a cinderella postseason for the Miami Heat, they were still a No. 8 seed, and it's hard to believe they'll be able to run it back with the current core.

Still, with Erik Spoelstra behind the bench, anything can happen.