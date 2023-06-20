The Miami Heat made an improbable NBA Finals run this past season. Despite entering the playoffs as an eight seed, Miami upset the odds and reached the championship. Although they ultimately fell short against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Jimmy Butler was still proud of his Heat teammates. Miami's superstar shared a video along with a series of images on Instagram Tuesday morning, sending a heartfelt message to his teammates in the video.

“Hella proud of our guys this year,” Jimmy Butler said. “As we always try to achieve our goals, I think it's very important not to lose sight of the journey and all the great times we had together as a unit this year. Love my guys… appreciate y'all.”

The Heat have questions to answer this offseason. Miami's roster may look quite different during the 2023-24 campaign. They are currently focused on preparing for the NBA Draft. The Heat could opt to trade their No. 18 pick for a star such as Damian Lillard though. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro has been mentioned in many trade rumors already this offseason.

Jimmy Butler and Miami proved they could win with their roster in the postseason. Despite Herro and Victor Oladipo both missing significant amounts of time due to injury, Miami did not give up. Adding a star would help the Heat's situation though. In addition to Lillard, players like Zach LaVine or Chris Paul could make sense for Miami.

It will certainly be interesting to see what the future has in store for Jimmy Butler and the Heat.