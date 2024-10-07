The Miami Heat made the announcement Monday that they will name their home court after President Pat Riley at the Kaseya Center as the team starts their season in late October. As the Heat look to take on a loaded Eastern Conference, they will do so on “Pat Riley Court at Kaseya Center” as the executive himself gave his reaction to the news.

Miami commemorating Riley in some capacity was bound to happen as he's achieved a countless amount of accolades with the organization whether it has been as a head coach or an executive. He would thank everybody involved in the announcement and the support he's got from fans throughout the years with the team.

“This has been one hell of a journey that Micky and I have taken together over the last 30 years,” Riley said in a statement issued by the team Monday. “The goal from day one was to win, and win big. We did. We won championships, sprayed each other with champagne, had parades, celebrated on this floor, in this arena, in the streets with our great fans and hung the names of our greatest players from the rafters. Naming the court after me would have made my parents very proud. It is a great, great honor for myself, Chris and my family. I can only say thank you from the bottom of my heart to Micky and the Arison family for this honor. And to all the players, coaches, staff and super fans, I say Thank You.”

Heat owner speaks on naming the court after Pat Riley

While Riley has made headlines like in his assessment of Jimmy Butler, he's done wonders for the Heat like bringing them their first championship in 2006. He is also a huge in bringing in LeBron James and Chris Bosh to assemble the Big Three along with Dwyane Wade to win two more titles in the 2010s.

If there is one figure within the organization that is appreciative, it is owner Mickey Arison who sung the praises of Riley in a statement given by the Heat.

“Thirty years, three championships, countless moments—none of it would have been possible without Pat Riley at the helm of the ship,” Arison said in a statement Monday. “Pat has accomplished so much for this franchise and this city that it’s only fitting his name is forever etched on the hardwood where every day we will be reminded of his impact on the game and the Heat.”

The Heat have honored their former players in the past as just recently, they hanged up Udonis Haslem's jersey last season and even plan to have a statue outside Kaseya Center of Wade which will no doubt be an emotional moment. As for Riley, he will immortalized with the team despite still being with them in the quest for more success in the immediate future.

At any rate, the Heat will open the season on Oct. 23 against the Orlando Magic on what will be now called the “Pat Riley Court at Kaseya Center.”