The Miami Heat are honoring team president Pat Riley, dedicating the court at the Kaseya Center to the longtime executive. After Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra led a “productive” Heat training camp, the team announced its naming its court after Riley.

A video of team governer Micky Arison telling Pat Riley the news was posted to the Heat's X, formerly Twitter.

“Pat, we're entering our 30th season. Nick and I have been talking about what would be the best way to commemorate really the tremendous effect you've had on our organization, the Miami Heat, and the city of Miami,” Arison says in the video clip. “We came up with the idea of naming the court after you. I hope you enjoy it.”

Riley appears stunned while Arison tells him the news and shows him the new court from inside a mini-movie theater with the new “Pat Riley Court at Kaseya Center” on the big screen.

“Are you kidding me?” Riley asks. “Wow, that wasn't the goal, but I appreciate it.

While three-time champion Udonis Haslem is mentoring Heat rookie Kel'el Ware, there's plenty to be said about Riley, the former player, head coach, and executive with a wealth of basketball knowledge.

Pat Riley's legacy with the Heat

After coaching the Los Angeles Lakers throughout their dynasty (1981-90) in the 1980s, where he led his team to five championships before guiding the New York Knicks to the NBA Finals in 1994 amidst a four-year stint, Pat Riley took his talents to South Beach to coach the Heat from 1995 to 2003. Then, he stepped down as head coach but ran the front office before pulling off the blockbuster trade that landed him Shaquille O'Neal from the Lakers.

Riley returned as head coach for three seasons (2005-08), leading the Heat to their first championship in 2006 and eventually to a new era marked by LeBron James' decision, which formed a new ‘Big 3' alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, in 2010. Riley was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2011. The Heat captured back-to-back championships in 2013.

The “Pat Riley Court at Kaseya Center” will debut in 2024-25.