Published November 13, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Miami Heat’s decision to part ways with FTX on Friday sent shockwaves to both the basketball community as well as the world of cryptocurrency. After FTX shockingly filed for bankruptcy on Friday, the Heat announced shortly after that they have decided to terminate their arena’s naming rights deal with the crypto exchange company.

The big question now is: what’s the Heat’s arena going to be called? Renowned porn site Bang Bros might have a thing or two to say about that.

Bang Bros is one of the biggest and most popular porn companies in the industry, and they clearly want to capitalize on this recent development involving the Heat:

They’re actually serious about this offer, too. According to their official Twitter account, the company made a $10 million offer for the naming rights of the Heat arena back in 2019, which was obviously turned down. After these developments with FTX, Bang Bros is happy to resubmit their bid:

To @MiamiHEAT, in 2019 we submitted a 10 Million Dollar bid for the naming rights to the arena, suggesting the name Bang Bros Center (The BBC). Due to recent news about FTX, we are resubmitting our offer as the new home of the Miami Heat pic.twitter.com/QThqRY0KC9 — BANG BROS (@BangBrosDotCom1) November 12, 2022

For what it’s worth, FTX and the Heat reportedly signed a 19-year deal worth $135 million before the start of the 2021-22 season. It seems that Bang Bros still has a long way to go if they’re serious about trying to get their name on the team’s home arena. That is, of course, under the assumption that the organization will even give them the time of day.

As for their basketball, the 5-7 Heat are set for action on Saturday night as they host the Charlotte Hornets. According to reports, the stadium is still going to be the FTX Arena on Saturday, which could be the final time Miami plays a game inside this stadium under the same name.