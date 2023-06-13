Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler made headlines on Monday for comments that he wouldn't attend his Hall of Fame ceremony if he were to be inducted. On Tuesday morning, Shannon Sharpe took offense to those comments.

"That's the heaven. That's the ultimate validation… He talking like he one of the historically all-time greats. Like he's transcendent." Shannon Sharpe sounded OFF on Jimmy Butler saying he wouldn't go to his own Hall of Fame induction if inducted 👀 pic.twitter.com/CLVeykJF1U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

“I hate everything he said, I have a big problem with it… this is openly and blatantly disrespectful of what we call heaven, sports heaven…that's the ultimate validation…the arrogance, and pompousness…Skip this is blatantly disrespectful…what has the NBA done to him than make him more wealthy than his wildest dreams?”

Shannon Sharpe absolutely eviscerates Jimmy Butler for making such comments that imply he is above the Hall of Fame. Sharpe believes it shows a level of arrogance that is not becoming of Butler, as Butler is suggesting that he is above the rest of the legends that have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

These are some sound points by Sharpe and arguments that are agreed upon by many across the sports media landscape. It definitely feels a little shortsighted for Butler to claim he won't attend his ceremony if he were to be inducted, given the fact that he is no sure thing to be inducted in the first place.

Jimmy Butler has made a name for himself for constantly deferring to his teammates and his love for being a team player. However, these comments might have taken it a little far, as being inducted into the Hall of Fame is the ultimate recognition and probably should warrant a little gratitude. Shannon Sharpe is probably right that Jimmy Butler is wrong about what the Hall of Fame should mean to him.