While some people scoff at the Miami Heat's motto of “Heat Culture,” it has taken a life of its own as it dons their city jerseys and home floor, but it also has shown in their play as of late. Heat stars Terry Rozier and Caleb Martin talk about the key aspect of that culture which is their rough and tough defense.
Currently, Miami's defense is ranked fifth in efficiency in the entire NBA which was not always the case as during their seven-game losing skid earlier in the year, they were middling at 13th. However, they have shown a different energy in the home stretch of the season, especially in the Heat's win over the Knicks Tuesday as Rozier said their focus on defense is the team's “DNA.”
“That’s just our DNA,” Rozier said. “We’re trying to emphasize no matter if the ball is going in or not, we got to get stops on the other end.”
In that specific game, Miami held superstar Jalen Brunson to just six points at halftime and controlled most of that game until it got very close in the final period until Rozier saved the day as he scored 34 points. The former Charlotte Hornets star said after the game that the goal is to make “it tough on our opponents.”
“When you get stops, it creates easier points on offense,” Rozier said. “You can get out and run and stuff like that. We understand that. We just got to take care of our defense and make sure we’re making it tough on our opponents.”
Caleb Martin says it was Heat's goal to be a top five defense
While the Heat have not been shy in not playing for statistics, being top five in defensive efficiency would be the one that puts a smile on the face of various players and possibly head coach Erik Spoelstra. Miami star and known “X Factor” Caleb Martin even said that it has been a “goal to get to top five and stay top five” according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.
“It’s been a goal all season to get to top five and stay top five,” Martin said. “So it’s good that it’s starting to come around at the right time. I think that we always understand when it really comes down to it, that’s our ticket to winning the game, whether that’s in the playoffs or getting in a position to where we don’t have to worry about the play-in.”
Martin talks defensive lineup being used to close out games for Heat
When focusing on defense, it was a dead giveaway with the Heat's lineup to close out the game against the Knicks as it consisted of Terry Rozier, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo. When talking about that lineup, Martin said that an opposing team has “to pick your poison.”
“There’s not a ton of advantage there with any guy you’re trying to go at,” Martin said. “Just knowing who you have behind you and who’s on the back side, a lot of switchable guys, it’s definitely tough to find a matchup that you want. You just kind of got to pick your poison, especially when we’re locked in together. And the more reps we get together, it’s just going to continue to get better.”
While the Heat have had an up and down season filled with continuous injuries and inconsistencies, it's starting to look up as they are getting healthier besides Tyler Herro and playing solid basketball. Going into the postseason, they are especially built for the playoffs as defense becomes an aspect that separates the great teams from the good teams as Martin even admitted that is how they are “going to have to win.”
“That’s the way we’re going to have to win,” Martin said. “I think we’re understanding that more.”
Bam Adebayo talks about “pre-playoffs” helping Miami
Defense will especially be mandatory when facing a team like the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night who also has a returning superstar in Joel Embiid. Heat star Bam Adebayo said after the win to the Knicks that the matchup will be a “great game.”
“It's going to be a great game, atmosphere is going to be great,” Adebayo said. “We're going to go out there and play basketball and see where the chips play.”
“It don't do nothing, but help us for the playoffs,” Adebayo continued. “Helps us really lock in before we get there, it's a good pre-playoffs for us as you can say.”
With seven games left in the season, it is vital that the Heat need to continue to rack up wins, especially against the 76ers Thursday and the Indiana Pacers Sunday as those are the two teams they're surrounded by in the standings. Currently, Miami is 42-33 which puts them sixth in the East.