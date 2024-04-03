The Miami Heat are currently in the biggest stretch of the season as there are seven games left coming off of their third straight win against the New York Knicks Tuesday night. Up next for the Heat as they try to solidify playoff position is the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday as they just received major firepower, getting back superstar Joel Embiid as Bam Adebayo comments about the matchup.
There is no doubt that whenever the Heat and the 76ers match up with one another, the biggest storyline to watch is the face off against Adebayo and Embiid. The former is arguably the best defender in the league and the latter is an offensive powerhouse, both at the same position.
Adebayo talks how remaining games are preparing Heat for playoffs
It will be must-watch television come Thursday as besides the Heat matchup between the two stars, the game is of utmost importance for both teams as each are currently in contention for the play-in tournament and trying to get out. Adebayo said to the media after the Knicks game that the game is going to act as a “pre-playoffs” as the postseason nears.
“It don't do nothing, but help us for the playoffs,” Adebayo said in the locker room after scoring 15 points and collecting nine rebounds. “Helps us really lock in before we get there, it's a good pre-playoffs for us as you can say.”
Bam Adebayo on these final games and the playoff atmosphere it gives.
“It don’t do nothing, but help us for the playoffs…” #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/IWqSBKW7Gp
— Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 3, 2024
If there was one aspect that stood out about Tuesday's game against New York, it was the noise inside the Kaseya Center as the crowd was rowdy filled with Heat and Knicks fans alike. There is no doubt it won't be different when the 76ers come in to town as even Adebayo expects the “atmosphere is going to be great.”
“It's going to be a great game, atmosphere is going to be great,” Adebayo said. “We're going to go out there and play basketball and see where the chips play.”
Bam Adebayo talks about facing the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday who returns superstar Joel Embiid.
“It’s going to be a great game…” #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/OVGlOprO1P
— Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 3, 2024
Embiid talks about his first game back for 76ers in a few months
Embiid has missed the last few months with a left meniscus injury where his last game played was on Jan. 30 against the Golden State Warriors where he played 30 minutes. He made his return Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder and said after the 76ers win that “it's all about how it responds” in terms of Embiid's body according to Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.
“I think it's all about how it responds,” Joel Embiid said. “Hopefully, everything goes well. We got another back-to-back coming up that — I mean, according to them, I should never play back-to-backs in my life. But we'll see if that's the best decision. We got that coming up so we just gotta take it day-by-day, see how the knee responds tomorrow. We got a big one in Miami. If I'm good to go, I'll obviously go.”
76ers head coach Nick Nurse speaks on when Embiid will be at full health
He played 29 minutes against Oklahoma City where he scored 24 points, collected six rebounds, and recorded seven assists where the concern now is when he will get to full health. In the eyes of 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, while he would say “a couple of weeks,” it would not “surprise” him if it takes another game or two.
“Normally I would say a couple weeks, week and a half, whatever,” Nurse said of the timeframe for Embiid getting back to full health. “But it wouldn't surprise me hearing about one more game or two that he's ready to roll if everything turns out okay tomorrow.”
Thursday will be a huge game, but the Heat have all the momentum in the world as they are on a three-game winning streak, coming off of arguably their best win of the season against a quality opponent like the Knicks. Star Terry Rozier was absolutely heroic for Miami as he scored 34 points on shooting 10 of 15 and more importantly, eight of 11 from three-point range.
Back-to-back games for Miami in facing East rivals
As said by Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, he has been introduced to the rivalry between the Heat and the Knicks. However, the same goes with the multitude of matchups against the 76ers, especially with Embiid in the lineup as the arena will be loud as Spoelstra said that “it's awesome to be a part of these games” when talking about the win against New York.
“But you have two teams that are very committed to doing tough things,” Spoelstra continued. “Particularly on the defensive end and it's tough to generate wide open looks and anytime there is an open look, you see both benches just going crazy, overreacting to any kind of miscue, but somebody does have to score you know, this is not just a cage match, but it's really competitive and it was good to see us respond to the competition and find a way to win it at the end. It's awesome to be a part of these types of games that have this kind of spirit. You know, you have to play well. You have to you have to do things well connected together to be able to earn wins and we were able to do that tonight.”
The Heat-76ers game could be just like the Heat-Knicks matchup
The game script for Thursday could almost be like it was against the Knicks where each team is going back and forth with one another, it's physical, and fans will be on the edge of their seats. This is what Spoelstra was mentioning after the game when talking about introducing Rozier to the rivalry.
“More than anything, this was an introduction to our newcomers, especially Terry, that this is an introduction to Heat-Knicks,” Spoelstra said. ‘Now, this is what these games are. It's going to be back and forth all game long. Teams will get a double digit lead, the other team will come back like that's what happens.”
Whatever the case may be, there is no questioning that both Miami and Philadelphia are at their most hungriest point as getting wins is the most important goal to reach. The Heat are now 42-33 with seven games left which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference compared to the 76ers who are 41-35 and are below Miami at eighth.