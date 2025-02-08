The 2024-25 Miami Heat and guard Terry Rozier have a similar sentiment about how the first 50 games of their season have been.

“Super mediocre,” Rozier said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The 25-25 record should have an asterisk on it, considering what they dealt with. After the Heat traded Jimmy Butler in a multi-team deal, that was the end of a long battle. Butler and the Heat's front office engaged in a grueling back and forth. It was the topic of nearly every media availability.

As a result, it left a ripple effect on the rest of the team. He was in and out of the lineup and made his feelings known. It's been hard for a basketball team to concentrate when outside affairs are disrupting play. A 9-point fourth quarter signaled that mediocre play Rozier was talking about.

“Tonight was devastating,” Rozier said Friday after Miami shot 2 for 21 in the fourth quarter and blew a six-point lead to start the fourth. “We said some things after the game, and I feel it will better us. We obviously have got to turn things around right now. That’s why we’re having these tough conversations.”

Terry Rozier feels the Heat's angst

Again, the drama surrounding Butler made life difficult for everyone. Not to mention, it was an ongoing one between Pat Riley and the disgruntled superstar. Reports even came out that some of Miami's players were sick of playing with Butler. It seemed that they wanted to countdown the days until he was traded.

However, the Heat acquired Andrew Wiggins in that trade. He's a proven veteran who brings a 2-way style to South Beach. Plus, he was one of the key reasons that the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA title. Even with the move, the tension is still there.

Despite a weaker Eastern Conference, the top teams in the conference are the top teams. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks are among those. Still, head coach Erik Spoelstra finds a way to beat the top teams every year. This year could be no different.

With a final 32 games remaining, they will embrace playoff basketball and likely get their guys ready for it. As Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo reflected on the Heat trading Butler, they're prepared for life without him. For the rest of the team, that's been the focus.

Continue to win meaningful basketball and secure a spot in the playoffs. Then, every team will start from scratch, something that Miami can take advantage of.