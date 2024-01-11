Dragic had been in the NBA for 15 seasons, seven with Miami.

Former NBA player Goran Dragic officially announced his retirement from the association December 31 after playing 15 seasons, seven of those with the Miami Heat. He spoke with Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald about the decision to hang it up, but also mentioned that he would have wanted to end his career with the Heat.

There is no doubt that Dragic cherishes the memories he made with Miami and wanted to finish his career with the Heat. However, the stars didn't align, but he understands it is “part of the business.”

“I was waiting for Miami to open something up because I really wanted to finish my career with the Heat because this is my favorite organization,” Dragic said. “I had the best moments in my career there. But it did not happen. I understand this is part of the business. Then I just made a decision to pull the plug.”

He left a huge mark with the organization as he is among the Heat’s all-time leaders in field goals made (ninth), three-point shots made (seventh), assists (third) and points (ninth). Dragic revealed to The Miami Herald that he did have conversations with Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley about a possible return.

“We talked with Spo a little bit, Pat and those guys,” Dragic said. “Probably they wanted to go in a different direction.”

Dragic says that Miami is “main team” in his career

While Miami was the only team he wanted to play for, the 37-year old said that playing basketball means missing more time with his children. When not playing, Dragic realized the amount of time missed.

“When you’re playing, you miss a lot of time with the kids,” Dragic said. “Every day, I was taking the kids to school, bringing them back, taking them to practice and then I just realized that I lost so much time with my kids.”

Dragic has played for six other teams besides the Heat, but he considers Miami to be his “main team in my career.” He wanted to make sure to show respect for Spoelstra, Riley, the Arison family and reassure the fans that he is “really happy” with the long and successful career that he had in the NBA.

“I have nothing but respect for Micky [Arison], Pat, Spo. I love those guys,” Dragic said. “They gave me everything when I was here. For me, Miami is my team that I consider the main team in my career, the home team. Even if I signed with the Heat or somebody else, this would be probably my last season anyway. That’s how I felt in my soul. I’m really happy with my career. I achieved more than I imagined. It’s been a hell of a ride.”

