Former NBA All-Star Goran Dragic is announcing his retirement from pro basketball.

National Basketball Association veteran Goran Dragic is announcing his retirement from the league. Dragic played 15 seasons in the NBA, per The Athletic. Dragic is from Slovenia and was an All-Star in 2018. He played nearly 1,000 games in the NBA over the course of his career.

Dragic was a true journeyman in the NBA. He played for the Heat, Suns, Rockets, Raptors, Nets, Bulls and Bucks. He was also named the NBA Most Improved Player in 2014 as a member of the Suns. Dragic is expected to play a farewell game in Slovenia in August.

The point guard's career wound down in recent years. Goran Dragic last played in the NBA in the 2022-23 season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He played in 7 games that season, averaging 12 minutes per game. He had several productive seasons before that, averaging more than 20 points a game in two different campaigns. That was in 2017 as a member of the Heat, and 2014 in Phoenix when he went on to win the Most Improved Player award. He was also named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2014.

Before his time playing pro basketball in the United States, Dragic had established himself as a star in Slovenia. In 2008, Dragic was on a team that won the Slovenian League and the Slovenian Cup. He was the Slovenian League Rookie of the Year in 2005.

Dragic was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the 2008 NBA Draft. He was picked 45th overall. He finishes his NBA career averaging more than 13 points a game, along with 3 rebounds and just under 5 assists per contest.