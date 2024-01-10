Because of the injury problems that plague the Heat, Jovic has been getting more playing time.

Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic has been with the team for the past couple of seasons and has seen a gradual improvement. It has been showcased the past few weeks as with the team piling up the injuries, Jovic has stepped into the starting lineup and ran away with the opportunity.

With him showing flashes on the court, the reason for the impressive play can be from the ever-loving support Jovic receives from the Miami coaching staff and his teammates. Jovic said to ClutchPoints Tuesday after practice that when you have a great locker room, it makes you a better player.

“They are great friends and great guys. Being around them is amazing in the locker room,” Jovic said. “Even K-Love talks about it, when you have a locker room with great people, that's it. They are making me better and that is the most important thing.”

Heat's Tyler Herro talking about a Jovic fan cub and his NSFW response

His talent was showcased in last Monday's Heat win over the Houston Rockets where besides the six points, he had six rebounds and six assists. Heat star Tyler Herro, who led the team with 28 points, said that he loves Jovic so much, he is going to make a fan club centered around him.

“I love Niko, I told Niko I'm starting a Nikola Jovic fan-club by Tyler Herro,” the star guard said after he scored a team-high 28 points. “I just love the way he plays and he's so skilled, I really think he's really, really good. So I'm excited for him to to get out there and just continuing to build on the minutes and the opportunities that he has got.”

Jovic's immediate response to Herro's comment? Let's just say it was NSFW and he apologized as soon as he said it.

“He’s just bullsh—ing, that’s it,” Jovic said. “Oh, my bad. I shouldn’t have said that.”

Bam Adebayo talks about Jovic's work behind the scenes

The Serbian 20-year old said that players like Herro, Jimmy Butler, and especially Bam Adebayo have took him under their wing. Adebayo was quick to praise Jovic after a 22 points, 13 rebounds night as he mentioned his work-ethic behind the scenes.

“I always talking about the stuff behind the scenes. He works out hard every day. Not a moment goes by where I'm in the gym and I don't see him,” Adebayo said. “He's doing the little things, he's watching film, he's trying to understand the game, he's doing pre-practice, doing practice. Those things add up for games like this. He only had six points, but it shows that the end of the box score doesn't matter a whole lot when it comes to impacting winning.”

When actually asked about a fan club about him, he said that he doesn't know of any, but he's happy people like watching him play. He even mentioned it makes him glad to see young kids wear his jersey.

“I actually had one kid in Utah, which I never expected I would see that. Here I see them a lot,” Jovic said. “But around the league, you don’t see a lot of them. You will see a lot of Jimmy Butler jerseys, but not Jovic. And I see one and it just makes me happy.”

As Jovic continues to improve in the league, he mentioned his defense, hitting the weight room, and rebounding to be the main aspects of his gaMe that he's focusing on. His next chance to do that will be Wednesday night when the Heat take on the Oklahoma City Thunder as they are 21-15 and fifth in the Eastern Conference.