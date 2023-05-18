Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Like just the rest of the Miami Heat fanbase, Trae Young, Kyle Kuzma and several other NBA stars couldn’t help but be in awe of Jimmy Butler and co. after their Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum and his Celtics appeared to be on their way to victory after taking the lead in the first half, 66-57. However, Butler and the Heat suddenly came alive in the third quarter and dropped 46 points in the period to turn things around. Boston won three quarters, but that huge run from Miami proved to be too much to overcome.

Butler was sensational in the game with his Michael Jordan-like display, finishing with 35 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals as the Heat secured the 123-116 victory.

Sure enough after the game, the NBA world was full of praises for Butler and Miami, with Young and Kuzma not hiding their amazement.

“Jimmy definitely at a different level in the playoffs .. no matter what he say,” Trae Young wrote on Twitter.

Kyle Kuzma added, “Miami is on a incredible run.”

Other NBA players chimed in, with Chimezie Metu even comparing Butler and the Heat’s run to that of Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks back in 2011.

“Jimmy is on his Dirk 2011 run,” Metu wrote.

Tre Jones furthered, “Playoff Jimmy at it again.”

Jimmy Butler and the Heat deserve all the praise they are getting. While the series is far from over, they definitely made it even more exciting. With that incredible display of grit and tenacity in Game 1, it’s hard for anyone to count them out against the Celtics as well.