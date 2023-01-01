Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro just saved the Heatles against the Utah Jazz in their New Year’s Eve showdown, and fans couldn’t help but remember Dwyane Wade after watching the youngster’s buzzer-beater.

With less than five seconds left in the game and the scores tied at 123-123, Herro took matters into his own hands to avoid getting to overtime. He drove to their side of the court and didn’t hesitate with the clock winding down, hoisting up the ball via a floater with all the time he had and stunning the whole arena as he made the shot for the 126-123 victory.

It was undoubtedly an incredible way to ring in the new year for the Heat, and even better, it gave Miami fans something to celebrate.

On Twitter, the Heat faithful were quick to compare Tyler Herro’s game-winner to Dwyane Wade’s buzzer-beating floater for the franchise back in 2009. To recall, in the team’s double-overtime victory at the time, Wade stole the ball with less than five seconds left and jumped from beyond the 3-point line with a floater shot–much like how Herro did it.

On the other hand, several others heaped praise on how clutch Herro has been for the Heat this 2022-23. It’s not the first game-winner he had this campaign, and the 22-year-old continues to show he’s a big-stage player with his performances so far.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Erik Spoelstra, Heat

Tyler Herro buzzer-beater stuns Jazz to ring in the new year

R.P. Salao ·

Heat, Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler knee injury return has hope after Heat star’s latest move

Joey Mistretta ·

Bam Adebayo, Heat

Bam Adebayo’s strong take on being ‘mediocre’ amid Heat’s 2022 struggles

Owen Crisafulli ·

Herro certainly deserves all the praise and recognition he’s getting. He worked hard for his spot as a starter. Now, he’s definitely taking the right steps to become an All-Star.