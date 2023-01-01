By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro just saved the Heatles against the Utah Jazz in their New Year’s Eve showdown, and fans couldn’t help but remember Dwyane Wade after watching the youngster’s buzzer-beater.

With less than five seconds left in the game and the scores tied at 123-123, Herro took matters into his own hands to avoid getting to overtime. He drove to their side of the court and didn’t hesitate with the clock winding down, hoisting up the ball via a floater with all the time he had and stunning the whole arena as he made the shot for the 126-123 victory.

TYLER HERRO HAS ICE IN HIS VEINS ❄pic.twitter.com/voIRa3nwZy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 1, 2023

It was undoubtedly an incredible way to ring in the new year for the Heat, and even better, it gave Miami fans something to celebrate.

On Twitter, the Heat faithful were quick to compare Tyler Herro’s game-winner to Dwyane Wade’s buzzer-beating floater for the franchise back in 2009. To recall, in the team’s double-overtime victory at the time, Wade stole the ball with less than five seconds left and jumped from beyond the 3-point line with a floater shot–much like how Herro did it.

Tyler Herro and Dwyane Wade now both have game winning floater 3 pointer on their resume #HEATCULTUREpic.twitter.com/0bODVjiY80 — 🪩. (@raisedharmony) January 1, 2023

Tyler Herro game winner (2022) pic.twitter.com/AJEsrrZ5gP — Kuya King (@mikebiana) January 1, 2023

On the other hand, several others heaped praise on how clutch Herro has been for the Heat this 2022-23. It’s not the first game-winner he had this campaign, and the 22-year-old continues to show he’s a big-stage player with his performances so far.

Tyler Herro has proved over and over again that he lives for these moments ❄️ Let’s take a look at some of his past game-winning shots 🔥pic.twitter.com/2FBCbNNnLt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 1, 2023

Tyler Herro with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/ylkCoNj74Y — Gadiel (@gadielcartagena) January 1, 2023

Herro certainly deserves all the praise and recognition he’s getting. He worked hard for his spot as a starter. Now, he’s definitely taking the right steps to become an All-Star.