After the Heat beat the Hornets, head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks highly of the second unit including Thomas Bryant.

As the Miami Heat started a four game home-stand against the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night, they did so with a bang as they beat them, 115-104. It was a complete outing for the Heat as the starting lineup did their job, but it was the second unit or the bench that over-exceeded and led to the win.

While players like rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. continues to impress, it was the likes of Thomas Bryant and Jamal Cain that were the “X-factors” that propelled the Heat to victory. As a whole, Miami had 45 bench points.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke to the media after the game and complimented players like Cain and especially Bryant who don't get their name call often, but when they do, they maximize their opportunities. He credits the bench players grit and fortitude to stay ready.

“It’s never easy in this league for any player, when you’re not necessarily consistently in the rotation and then all of a sudden your number is called,” Spoelstra said. “You better have done a lot of work to prepare and be ready for the opportunity. You see that slip away from so many players in this league. They get frustrated, then they pout, then they’re not ready when their number is called and then they play poorly, and then it’s done.”

As Spoelstra alluded to, Bryant's chance for game-time minutes have been sparse, even with star Bam Adebayo out, one would think the former Washington Wizard and Los Angeles Lakers big-man would play more. At the end of the day, when he was called into the game in the second quarter Wednesday, he made an immediate impact.

Bryant talks about “staying ready”

In the second period alone, he would score seven points and collect five rebounds, two of those being on the offensive glass resulting in scores. He said to the media following the game that he's always staying ready.

“Always just staying ready, being a professional about it,” Bryant said. “Just going in day in and day out keeping the same routine and just being aware and mentally engaged in the game as it goes on, so whenever my time is called I can be ready.”

Spoelstra touted high praise for Bryant after the performance and said he understood that others on the team have that “continuity” which is why he hasn't been getting too much playing time. However, he mentioned if he didn't have those minutes Wednesday, the game could've possibly went different.

“You’re really happy for Thomas even in this kind of moment because he hasn’t let any of that seep in,” Spoelstra continued. “He just continues to work, and he understands that there’s a lot of continuity with this group and he’s trying to fast track to learn how we do things. He’s been really diligent behind the scenes and he had great minutes [Wednesday]. If he didn’t have those minutes, then who knows where the game could have done?”

The Heat big-man bringing that “contagious energy”

In total, Bryant scored 11 points and recorded nine rebounds. He had one of the best plays of the night where he got a rebound and dunked on Hornets big-man Nick Richards where he exuded great energy which is something he wants to give the rest of the team.

“I always try to bring that contagious energy in a great way for my teammates,” Bryant said. “They look at me to do that and I’ve been doing that for a long time. So I’m just trying to give it to my teammates in an infectious way that brings us life and energy for me and my teammates out there.”

Jamal Cain also showing out

The same goes for the 24-year old Cain who also had a solid night off the bench where he scored 14 points. Cain has been an interesting prospect as he lights up the G-League and is trying to translate that explosiveness to the NBA. His simple mindset is being prepared for when his name is called.

“I’ve been training for it, I’ve been practicing hard just getting ready for this moment,” Cain said. “So when they came to me, I just wanted to help my team in any way that I can.”

However, Cain is humbled and acknowledged to the media after the game that he still has much to learn. He even credits the likes of veteran stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry teaching him more about the game.

“I still get to learn, still take the mental reps and just put myself in game situations when I’m working out and stuff like that,” Cain said of the benefits of being with the Heat despite limiting playing time. “And just being around Jimmy [Butler] and Kyle [Lowry] because they’re vets in the game, so learning from them.”

There's no time to rest for the Heat as they have to play Thursday night on the tail-end of a back-to-back as the Heat face the Chicago Bulls. Fortunately for Miami, they play the next three games at the Kaseya Center.