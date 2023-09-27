The Milwaukee Bucks swooped in and traded for Damian Lillard on Wednesday despite the Miami Heat being linked to the superstar for most of the offseason. Jimmy Butler immediately questioned the Bucks for potential “tampering” after the deal was announced. Tyler Herro, who may have been traded away if the Heat acquired Lillard, doubled down on Butler's claim.

“What he said,” Herro wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Butler's video.

So what exactly did Butler claim?

“Yo NBA… y’all need to look into the Bucks for tampering,” Butler said, via LakeShowYo on X. “Y'all do. I’m just going to put that out there. Y’all didn’t hear it from me but I heard it through somebody, y'all look at them for tampering.”

Herro's response is interesting. Was there a chance Miami was going to acquire Lillard without Herro being involved? Was Herro looking to be traded from the Heat?

The answers are uncertain, but one thing that is clear is Damian Lillard is headed to the Bucks to join Giannis Antetokounmpo. The path to the NBA Finals just got much more difficult for every other Eastern Conference contender.

The Heat can still salvage their offseason though. Rumors have stated that Miami could have interest in Jrue Holiday, who was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the Lillard deal. Holiday isn't the same caliber of superstar that Lillard is, but he's a good player without question.

If the Heat don't find a way to trade for Holiday, one has to imagine they will enter the 2023-24 season feeling rather disappointed with their offseason.