There were initial reports that Tyler Herro could possibly return from injury as early as Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat would love to have him back as they try to upset the Denver Nuggets, but Erik Spoelstra's recent comments on Herro's status don't bode well for a Game 4 return, per Ira Winderman.

“He wants to be out there,” Spoelstra said. “He's not clear to take that next step.”

Furthermore, Herro has been officially ruled out, per Tomar Azarly of ClutchPoints.

‘Tyler Herro (hand) has been listed as OUT for NBA Finals Game 4 of Heat-Nuggets.'

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Spoelstra elaborated on Tyler Herro's current situation during NBA media availability at the NBA Finals.

“Yeah, this is just part of the process. You have to go through stages,” he said. “First part of it was just shooting, then movement, then contact versus coaches and then the next level of contact in practice. He (Tyler Herro) has not been cleared for a game, and he is still not cleared yet. His spirits are great because he is able to work out. Where he was five weeks ago, he wasn't able to shoot and do things that he wanted to do.”

“But he is a competitor. He wants to be out there. He was really excited at the beginning of this playoff run for the opportunity that we felt that we had with this team. But there's sometimes things that you can't control. Right now he is not cleared to take that next step. He has checked every box so far, but he is not at that next step yet to clear for an NBA Finals game. But he is doing everything he needs to do to take these next steps.”

The Heat would benefit from Tyler Herro's return. His shooting prowess would be important for them against this talented Nuggets team. For now, there are still no guarantees as to when Herro will return, and the Heat desperately need a victory in Game 4 to avoid going down 3-1.