The Miami Heat struggled in Game 1 of the NBA Finals versus the Denver Nuggets. Their long-range shooting, something they typically rely on, was especially subpar. Miami ultimately shot just 33.3 percent from beyond the arc and 40.6 percent from field goal range. In a game they lost 104-93, the Heat may have been able to win the contest had they found the bottom of the net on a more consistent basis from deep. So can Tyler Herro save Miami with his shooting ability?

Herro is on the verge of returning from injury. There's a chance he may return in Game 2 on Sunday. If not, there's reportedly confidence he will return by Game 3.

Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce actually believes Tyler Herro's injury return will hurt the team. Pierce stated that Caleb Martin, who's impressed during the NBA playoffs, will be thrown off by Herro's return. Today, we are arguing that Herro's return will have the exact opposite impact and help the Heat versus the Nuggets.

Tyler Herro will save the Heat in the NBA Finals

The Heat are a three-point shooting team. Their stars, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, aren't known for their three-point prowess. However, a number of other players on this roster are good long-range shooters. Even though the team only shot around 35 percent from deep this year, three-point shooting will benefit the Heat against Denver.

Tyler Herro averaged just over 20 points per game during the 2022-23 regular season. He's been efficient from behind the three-point line throughout his career, owning a 38.3 career three-point percentage. He shot 37.8 percent from three-point land this past season as well.

If players like Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and Duncan Robinson are unable to find their footing from deep moving forward, Herro's consistency from beyond the arc will help matters. It may take him some time to shake off the rust from missing the past few weeks, but Herro's shooting ability will benefit Miami in the NBA Finals.

How to defeat Nikola Jokic

The Heat placed Bam Adebayo on Nikola Jokic in Game 1. There isn't a perfect plan for stopping Jokic, as he's just as good of a passer as he is scorer. If you double-team him, it is a foregone conclusion that he will find the open man.

The Heat must do all they can on defense and try to control the boards as well. In the end though, Miami is going to have to simply out-score the Nuggets. Tyler Herro can heat up quickly and is a player who will help Miami score in bursts.

The offense still runs through Jimmy Butler and Adebayo, but turning to a player like Herro will prove to be crucial in this series.