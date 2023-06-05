Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is progressing well in his recovery from hand injury, and based on head coach Erik Spoelstra's latest comments, the sharpshooter is really close to returning.

Herro was ruled out for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets despite hopes that he could suit up for the contest. However, Coach Spo explained that they are trying to be cautious when it comes to Herro's condition after being sidelined for the past month. To recall, Herro fractured his right hand in Game 1 of their first-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks, forcing him to undergo surgery and sitting out the majority of the postseason.

“He is progressing. We're really encouraged by the progress. He started doing contact work as soon as we got to Denver. We have to maintain perspective. We want to be responsible about this,” Spoelstra said of Herro's injury rehab, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

That is definitely good to hear for Heat fans. With Miami losing Game 1 and Denver looking really dominant, the team could really use all the help they can get. Tyler Herro's shooting and scoring will certainly be beneficial as Jimmy Butler and co. aim to make the NBA Finals a tightly contested series.

The Heat have yet to make a decision on Herro's status for Game 3, though latest reports indicate that the former Sixth Man of the Year is on track to feature for the team in Game 3 on Wednesday. That surely bodes well in Miami's hope to protect their homecourt.