Tyler Herro will not be in the lineup for Game 2 on Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets. This is in spite of the fact that the Miami Heat star has been ramping up his activity in practice of late after undergoing surgery on his right hand a couple of months ago. The good news for Heat fans, however, is that the team has already identified a return date for Herro, and at this point, it cannot come soon enough.

League insider Jared Greenberg of NBA on TNT provided a massive update on the Tyler Herro injury front ahead of Game 2 on Sunday. According to Greenberg, the Heat expect Herro to be back in action for Game 3:

“I have been told by people who were in the building [on Sunday] that Tyler Herro was a full participant in Heat practice,” Greenberg said. “He looked quote-unquote ‘amazing' and did everything he normally would do to get ready for a game. They're just not ready to put him in. He is expected to make his return to the lineup for the first time in nearly two months Wednesday for Game 3 back in Miami.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

.@JaredSGreenberg reports that the Miami Heat will start Kevin Love in place of Caleb Martin for tonight's #NBAFinals Game 2 pic.twitter.com/e83xNkW4sc — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 4, 2023

That's huge. The Heat have been nothing short of incredible throughout this amazing NBA Playoffs run, but there's no denying that they would love to get Herro back as soon as humanly possible. His return becomes even more significant after the Heat were blown out in Game 1.

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra also confirmed that Herro “began contact work” as soon as the team arrived in Denver for the first two games of the series. The 23-year-old has been working hard to get back into game shape, and it is now clear that this has paid off.