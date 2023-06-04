The Miami Heat need a jolt of life for Game 2 against the Miami Heat. Being the lower-seeded team, they do not have home-court advantage. Their main objective is to steal at least one game on the road to take control of home court advantage. With that in mind, fans are turning to Tyler Herro's potential return from injury to give them life. The bad news for the Heat is that Herro has been ruled out for Game 2, per Ira Winderman. However, Winderman himself points out that there's still a chance for him to return.

“The Heat are listing Tyler Herro (hand) as out for Sunday's Game 2 in Denver. But that does not mean he is definitively out. That status can be changed up until game time. Martin (illness) and Zeller (foot sprain) are listed as questionable. Vincent (ankle) listed as available.”

Additionally, as Winderman noted, Caleb Martin and Cody Zeller are questionable, with Martin missing the Heat's last practice with an illness. Gabe Vincent, on the other hand, is available.

Tyler Herro injured his hand midway through their first playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite one of their best scorers getting injured, the Miami offense continued to flow freely. That's thanks in large part to players like Martin and Vincent stepping up in key moments. Now, with both players potentially feeling fatigue, Miami is hoping that Herro could pick up where he left off.

Herro would at least help with the Heat's dreadful shooting. Their blowout Game 1 loss could've gone in a different direction if the Miami shooters knocked down their shots. Erik Spoelstra would need to find a way to integrate Herro without messing up the rhythm of their hot hands. If he makes it work, though… Denver won't be in trouble yet, but their margin of error suddenly shrinks significantly