The Miami Heat have had a roller coaster of a season thus far in 2024-25, navigating trade rumors surrounding Jimmy Butler and trying to keep pace in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture. Tyler Herro has been by far the Heat's most consistent player so far this year, enjoying his healthiest campaign in a while and producing All-Star level numbers.

The Heat have now rattled off three consecutive wins as part of their current West Coast trip, and recently, Herro got one hundred percent real about how the team has been able to navigate the Butler saga and his current suspension while still adding to the win column.

“Just rallying around each other, making it about the guys that are here now, the guys that are in this locker room,” Herro said, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, per Hoopshype. “We’ve got enough, and that’s all that matters. This is what we wanted to get back on the road, get away from all the chaos and come out here and compete and get back to who we are and get to our identity.”

Forward Haywood Highsmith echoed a similar sentiment.

“We are buying in. The vibes are great,” said Highsmith, per FanDuel Sports. “Everybody is locked in. We are communicating to each other on the court. We are connected. The team chemistry off the court is amazing as well. We’re all doing it together. Holding one another accountable.”

Have the Heat turned a corner?

Wins against teams that are either .500 or below aren't necessarily a great measuring stick for an organization's success, but the Heat will take victories however they can get them at the current juncture considering the turmoil that has already enveloped their 2024-25 campaign.

Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. have all seen significant regression so far this year (although Jaquez may be turning a corner now during this road trip), and it's largely been up to Herro to hold down the fort in the absence of Butler, showing improvements on the playmaking flashes he showcased in the series against the Boston Celtics last year.

In any case, the Heat's road trip is tentatively scheduled to continue on Monday evening against the Los Angeles Clippers, but it remains to be seen whether the wildfires in the area will impact the status of that contest.