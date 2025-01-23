As the Miami Heat plan to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, the team still awaits the final status regarding star Tyler Herro. The Heat's guard would miss last Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a groin injury as he is currently listed as “probable” for the contest against the Bucks.

Here's everything we know about Tyler Herro's injury and his playing status vs. the Bucks:

Tyler Herro playing status vs. Bucks

Herro would miss his first game of the season on Tuesday due to right groin tightness as the Heat said the star woke up with the injury the day of the Trail Blazers loss as he was added to the injury report later than usual. He would be “questionable” throughout the day until he was ruled out for the game as his production was dearly missed by the team.

Because of his “probable” status, he will likely suit up for Thursday's game in Milwaukee unless the groin injury sets him back. The Heat's All-Star hopeful is having his best season yet in the NBA, leading the team with 24 points, five assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from deep.

Without Herro, Miami's offense was out of sorts as he's become a main focus for the team as head coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game that their “overall intentionality” was off without him.

“That is really tough to evaluate,” Spoelstra said when asked how the offense did without Herro. “Without Tyler [Herro], just our overall intentionality was not at its highest level,” Spoelstra said.

Heat's Bam Adebayo on Tyler Herro missing last game

Especially in a game where Herro was missed and the drama continued with Heat forward Jimmy Butler, the team went cold against Portland leading to a disappointing loss. The Heat's captain Bam Adebayo downplayed their offense being lost without Herro and accredited it to missing shots, though he acknowledges how crucial Herro is to their team.

“I think we did well without Tyler,” Adebayo said. “Obviously, we lost the game. But you know, far as running our sets and getting moving, obviously, Tyler's a big part of what we do, so we're always going to miss him when he's out, but feel like we got the ball where it was supposed to go, we just missed shots.”

If there was a bright spot, it was the Heat's first-round pick Kel'el Ware who got his very first start and recorded a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds. At any rate, if the game between the Heat and the Bucks is played due to possible inclement weather, they are set to have Herro back as they are 21-21 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference.