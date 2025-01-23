Jimmy Butler seemed unbothered by his latest suspension from the Miami Heat, choosing instead to enjoy a night out with comedian Andrew Schulz and other celebrities, per TMZ. Hours after the Heat announced his two-game suspension for missing the team's flight to Milwaukee, Butler made a surprise appearance at the Reserve Cup Draft and Dinner in Miami.

The event, hosted by Moncayo Ocean Club, brought together stars from sports and entertainment. Butler, who is an honorary chairman and co-captain for the Reserve Cup Miami, mingled with notable figures like NFL player Jerry Jeudy and entrepreneur Wayne Boich. Despite his absence from the team flight, Butler appeared relaxed and cheerful, smiling for photos and chatting with guests.

Expand Tweet

“He was in a great mood, talking about sports and showing his love for padel,” shared one attendee. Schulz even joked about Butler’s troubles with the Heat, telling the crowd, “If anyone asks, he was not here. He was at the Heat facility practicing.” The crowd erupted in laughter, echoing the lighthearted tone of the night.

Tensions Rise Between Butler and the Heat

Butler's suspension highlights ongoing friction with the Heat organization. According to the team’s statement, the ban stems from “continued disregard for team rules” and missing the flight to Milwaukee. This is not the first time Butler has faced disciplinary action. Just last month, he served a seven-game suspension for similar behavior.

The tension between Butler and the Heat dates back to last summer when team president Pat Riley criticized Butler for commenting on Miami’s playoff loss to Boston despite sitting out due to injury. Since then, the relationship has deteriorated, with Butler reportedly requesting a trade after the team declined to offer him a contract extension.

While Jimmy Butler’s off-court activities suggest he remains unfazed, the Heat's stance signals deeper issues that may need resolution. With the Reserve Cup Miami underway and Butler's status as a co-captain, his focus appears divided between his love for competition and his professional obligations.