If Tyler Herro was not already the name at the top of opposing scouting reports, he certainly is now. While the Miami Heat continue to deal with the Jimmy Butler suspension and trade saga, Herro has continued to shine through the adversity.

However, despite being the team's leading scorer on the year, Herro struggled in Miami's 36-point loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, the first game of Butler's seven-game suspension. But with Butler seemingly now out of the picture, Herro does not believe that changes much about how defenses approach him.

“I think I've been seeing two or three [defenders] for a couple of weeks now,” Herro said to reporters after the loss. “Not too worried about it. I just continue to try and make the right play and take care of the ball. Just getting my mindset ahead of this road trip is all that matters. I'm going to see two or three [defenders] for the rest of my career.”

Herro managed just 15 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field in the loss. He appeared in just 29 minutes due to the blowout. The 15 points were his fewest since posting the same amount in a Nov. 2, 2024, win over the Washington Wizards in Mexico City.

Since scoring 32 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on New Year's Day, Herro has failed to reach 20 points in consecutive games. He is a combined 10-for-24 from the field in those games, which are coincidentally the two games since Butler's situation reached its peak.

Heat guard Tyler Herro stats without Jimmy Butler

Many might expect Herro's numbers to differ without Butler on the court, but they are practically identical to his season-long statistics. Throughout his six-year career, his numbers have not seen much of a change with Butler out of the lineup.

In 2024-2025, Herro is averaging 23.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists on the year. In the 11 games he has played without Butler active, he averages 23.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists, per StatMuse. The difference is hardly noticeable on paper.

Herro's advanced metrics also all remain practically identical. The numbers prove that Erik Spoelstra has the same nonchalant perspective as Herro regarding Butler's absence.

Whether Butler is traded after his suspension or not, Herro is on track to make his first All-Star appearance. He is the ninth-leading scorer in the Eastern Conference, with only four other guards averaging more points than he does. He is also fourth in the league in total three-pointers made and three-pointers per game with 127 total threes, averaging 3.8 per game.