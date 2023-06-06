The Miami Heat managed to steal a win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday night and, as a result, are gearing up to host the Denver Nuggets back at Kaseya Center with the series tied at 1-1 for a pivotal Game 3. Excitement is already through the roof and many fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to hear any positive news regarding their currently injured stud guard, Tyler Herro.

Unfortunately, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is still keeping his status for Wednesday evening's affair extremely close to the vest, as his recent update on the 23-year-old proved to be rather ominous, with ESPN's Marc J. Spears reporting that the coaching staff is taking things “one day at a time” with Herro.

Erik Spoelstra says he’s taking it “one day at a time” with Tyler Herro. The Heat guard who has been dealing with a broken hand will do a full contact workout today but has not yet been cleared. (via @MarcJSpears) pic.twitter.com/DJSa9n6jBI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 6, 2023

Spears would continue on with his report via Twitter that the fourth-year veteran will participate in a “full contact workout” on Tuesday but “he has not been cleared yet.”

Tyler Herro has been sidelined with a broken right hand since Game 1 of Miami's first-round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Throughout his tenure with the Heat, the combo guard has proven to be an electrifying presence within Erik Spoelstra's rotation. Over the last two seasons, Herro has found himself putting up tremendous per-game averages of 20.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting a highly efficient 38.7% from distance.

Despite his absence, Miami has still managed to accomplish a tremendous amount of success during the 2023 NBA Playoffs, as they have become just the second eighth-seed in NBA history to clinch a Finals berth. However, even with their high-end play to date, having Tyler Herro back in the fold could only stand to improve their on-court firepower.

That said, at the moment, there's still no official ruling on when Heat fans could see the sharpshooter make his return to the hardwood.