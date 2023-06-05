Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is trying to return from his broken right hand and play in the NBA Finals. Herro is rumored to be set to return for Game 3 versus the Denver Nuggets. The game will be Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

However, ESPN reporter Ros Gold-Onwude provided a concerning update Monday morning. She said Herro told her he has experienced soreness and swelling in his right hand and can feel it when he's making his follow-through shooting motion.

“He also shared his consideration of not wanting to come back and mess up the rhythm of the team,” Gold-Onwude said. “While there was hope he'd return for Game 2 as he's participating in all aspects of team practice, he's making sure the time is right for his return to the court.”

The Heat defeated the Nuggets in Game 2 Sunday night, 111-108.

Miami has had an impressive run to the NBA Finals. It defeated the first-seed team in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks, in five games and later the second-seeded Boston Celtics in seven games. Sunday, the Heat handed the first-seed team in the Western Conference, the Nuggets, their first home loss this postseason.

Miami is looking to become the first No. 8 seed to win the title in NBA history. The Heat have the next two games at home, where they hope Herro can make his return and provide a positive impact.

Tyler Herro broke his hand in Game 1 of the team's first-round series against the Bucks. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 67 games played during the regular season.