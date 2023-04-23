A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Miami Heat came out firing on all cylinders in the first half of Saturday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at home. Jimmy Butler and company were ahead at the half, 66-53, thanks in large part to their excellent outside shooting that had never been as prolific in a playoff game before.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the 12 3-pointers the Heat knocked down in the first two periods were the most ever in a half in franchise playoff history.

Butler led the Heat with 21 points in the first half on the strength of a perfect 3-for-3 shooting from behind the arc. Also getting hot in the first two quarters was Duncan Robinson, who came off the bench and drained all of his three attempts from deep to finish the first half with nine points. Kevin Love and Kyle Lowry each hit two 3-pointers, while Max Strus and Caleb Martin each had a triple. All told, the Heat went 12-for-19 on their 3-point attempts in the first half to build a huge lead.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Heat are missing the services of one of their best scorers, with Tyler Herro sidelined with an upper-body injury, so there’s a heightened need for the other Miami players to step up and be consistent on offense to cover for his absence. Fortunately for the Heat, they are responding to the challenge so far in Game 3. Back in Game 2, the Heat shot 44.4 percent from deep (16-for-36).

Miami isn’t really known for its outside shooting but the Heat will have to strike from deep while they’re hot.