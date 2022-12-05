By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Miami Heat, last season’s top dogs in the Eastern Conference, are not playing like it so far this season. Their offense is one of the worst in the league. They don’t have many answers to turn to, though the eventual return of Victor Oladipo is still something to look forward to.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Oladipo said his knee feels “a lot better” and that he is hoping to make his season debut soon.

“I feel good, been moving a lot more,” Oladipo said, via the Miami Herald. “Just going to make sure it’s the right thing, the right decision collectively. I’m not going to make a decision by myself. Just going to make sure everything feels good and I can perform at the highest level.”

Oladipo’s ability to score and make plays could help the Heat’s offense become closer to the middle of the pack. In his 12 games with the Heat, he is averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game. His many injuries — this time, it’s a knew issue that has kept him sidelines — make it tough to estimate how much help he can be. Fortunately, following some uncertainty around his status, the 30-year-old is closer to being able to play.

“We’ll see. It’s more of a day-to-day thing, how I feel and what we feel makes the best sense,” Victor Oladipo said, via the Miami Herald. “I trust our training staff and the people I work with as well, coming up with a solid plan and make sure I’m ready to go.” The Heat will need much more than just Oladipo to turn things around but having him back can only help.