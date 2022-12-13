By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Monday night marked the first time Victor Oladipo played in his former stomping since he left the Indiana Pacers nearly two years ago. So much has happened since the Pacers decided to trade their All-Star guard to the Houston Rockets as part of a four-team blockbuster trade deal centered around James Harden, but as it turns out, Indiana fans remember him quite well.

To be fair, the Pacers treated their former star with a tribute video upon his return. After all, the team does have some fond memories of Oladipo during his stint with the squad:

Indiana Pacers tribute video to welcome back Victor Oladipo pic.twitter.com/7KDVoEEmmS — dave (@nbadaves) December 13, 2022

This is probably why Oladipo might have been a little surprised by the fans’ reaction the moment he checked in for the first time in the game. Instead of receiving an ovation, the Pacers supporters decided to give him the exact opposite:

Victor Oladipo booed loudly by Pacers fans as he checked into the game 🗣️ This is the first time that he's playing in Indiana as a visitor since they traded him back in 2017.pic.twitter.com/AIzuSqJzXq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 13, 2022

That’s savage. Apparently, the Pacers fans in attendance aren’t too fond of Victor Oladipo. This is despite the fact that he played some of the best basketball of his career during his time in Indiana. In three and a half seasons with the Pacers, the 6-foot-4 combo guard produced averages of 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.9 steals, while also connecting on 2.1 triples per game. His stint in Indiana also resulted in no less than two All-Star appearances, an All-NBA call-up, as well as the 2017-18 Most Improved Player of the Year trophy.

Perhaps Pacers fans are feeling salty about the fact that Oladipo left? It wasn’t his decision entirely, though, with the team opting to send him to the Rockets in exchange for Caris LeVert.