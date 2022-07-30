Bam Adebayo has been playing with Jimmy Butler for some time now to know how he loves annoying his Miami Heat teammates.

Considering that personality, Adebayo admits he sees Butler opening the season with his new dreadlock extensions that recently went viral.

“To piss everybody off, he would. So it wouldn’t surprise me if he started the season like that,” Adebayo said of the Heat superstar, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

For those who missed it, Butler rocked his dreadlocks during a recent practice. While it’s no longer a new hairstyle, what’s different this time is he did it with a long hair thanks to extensions. Of course fans quickly took notice and had a mix of shocked and hilarious reactions, with many finding it amusing that the veteran forward had long in an instant.

As Bam Adebayo said it, though, it does look like Jimmy Butler wants to piss everybody off with his new hairstyle. He is embracing his new do–even sporting it during a trip for espresso martini in Colombia–and showing everyone that he has every plan to rock it come the 2022-23 season.

Of course it remains to be seen if Butler will actually do it and head to the regular season rocking his dreadlocks. However, fans shouldn’t be surprised if he does so. This is Butler who we’re talking about–one who does what he wants and really commits to it. Remember Big Face coffee in the NBA bubble back in 2020? Same Jimmy.