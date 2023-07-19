The city of New York attracts a lot of stars during the summer who are there for vacation and a little bit of retail therapy. NBA players find themselves on the turf of the Julius Randle-led New York Knicks because of this. Fans go wild and follow these private individuals for pictures which can often make them uncomfortable. This was not at all the case for Miami Heat player Duncan Robinson who was spotted in the concrete jungle.

Creators and influencers have grown in population because of Tiktok. A big trend on the platform is asking athletes what they do for a living. Big-name players would jokingly tell the interviewers that they work in a different profession. The Heat player hilariously copied Kelly Olynyk's answer and said that he was an accountant. He even expounded on the fact that he was a big numbers guy and that his salary was $100,000 per year.

"Come to New York, we'd like you here. For real. Better than Julius [Randle]." Duncan Robinson playing off as an accountant on the streets of NY 😅 (via @MyGuySteve)pic.twitter.com/3rRGbcaxAA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 19, 2023

Although Duncan Robinson was not fooling anyone, the remarks said to him by the influencer caught the attention of many.

“Come to New York, we'd like you here. For real. Better than Julius [Randle],” the interviewer said.

The sharpshooter from South Beach just laughed it off before walking away from the interview. He could not go away without hearing another comment from the Knicks fan. They bid him good luck in next year's NBA Finals alluding to the possible success of the Heat and Miami's probable acquisition of Damian Lillard.

Will the interviewer's words come to life in the next season?