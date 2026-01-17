The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Tyler Herro is on the injury report, listed as questionable. Herro is dealing with a right big toe contusion. He scored 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting in 119-114 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Here's everything we know about Tyler Herro's injury and his playing status vs. the Thunder.

The Heat will look to avenge its 124-112 loss to the Thunder one week ago where a 15-0 run in the third quarter gave Oklahoma City momentum to close out the third consecutive victory of the defending champion's current five-game winning streak. The Thunder scored 39 points off 23 Heat turnovers. Herro finished with 19 points.

Tyler Herro injury status vs. Thunder

Given Tyler Herro is questionable on the injury report, there's a chance he suits up against the Thunder. Despite his recent setback, Herro says this is the healthiest Heat has been all season. And before their third-quarter meltdown, the Heat held their own on the road against the Thunder.

Herro is averaging 21.9 points on a career-best 49.7% shooting, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game for the Heat this season. Miami has lost four of its last five games. A win against the defending champion Thunder would at home on Sunday could depend on Herro's status.

The Thunder, amid a four-game road trip, extended its winning streak with two impressive blowout victories against the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets. Miami will have its hands full with the reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and the Thunder.

Herro's offense could be the difference a potential Heat victory that would snap the Thunder's five-game winning streak on their floor. Still, when it comes to question is Tyler Herro playing tonight, the answer is still maybe.

Heat injury report

Article Continues Below

Tyler Herro — Questionable — Right big toe/rib contusion

Jamie Jaquez Jr. — Out — Left knee sprain

Nikola Jovic — Available — Right knee soreness

Pelle Larsson — Available — Left 3rd mallet finger

Davion Mitchell — Out — Left shoulder contusion

Thunder injury report

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out — Right soleus strain