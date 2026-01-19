Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green has been downgraded on the injury report for Monday’s matchup against the Miami Heat. After Green had words for Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns after the Warriors’ 126-113 win, he could miss facing the Heat, as Golden State will look to stretch its winning streak to four.

Green is dealing with a right ankle sprain, which could force the Warriors to sit him against the Heat, per ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

“The Warriors have downgraded Draymond Green to questionable for tonight’s game against the Heat due to a right ankle sprain,” Siegel reported.

The Warriors are hosting the Heat at 10 pm EST on Monday.

Draymond Green on Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns

While Warriors veteran Draymond Green wants the NBA to penalize the Hornets for tanking, he didn’t hold back on All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks. Green called Towns a “frontrunner” while revealing the two had words on the floor during the Warriors’ win, per The Draymond Green Podcast.

“I saw a lot made of my interactions with KAT. I will share those interactions,” Green said. “OG Anunoby and I were sitting there having a conversation. And he came and joined in talking, and he told me that, ‘You’re going to start talking in the last minute and a half of the game, you’re a front runner.’ Now, one thing Karl-Anthony Towns can’t do is call me a frontrunner.

“His voice changes too much to call someone a frontrunner. Because we don’t really know which KAT we’re getting.”

The Warriors will decide if Green ultimately suits up for Monday’s game against the Heat.