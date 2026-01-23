The New York Mets recently made a big trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. On Friday, the club decided to make another move, this time sending a pitcher to the Seattle Mariners.

Reports indicate that the Mets are sending 29-year-old pitcher Cooper Criswell to the Mariners, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN. It's a move that should open up a spot on the roster for Peralta.

“The Mariners have acquired Cooper Criswell from the Mets, a source tells ESPN. Criswell had been designated for assignment.”

Criswell, who played for the Boston Red Sox the past two years, was initially claimed off waivers by the Mets on Wednesday. Two days later, New York strikes a trade with the Mariners. Criswell owns a career 4.48 ERA and 1.435 WHIP, along with 113 strikeouts through 154.2 innings pitched.

The New York front office has been incredibly busy this offseason. Not only did the team trade for Freddy Peralta, but the Mets have also added infielder Bo Bichette, outfielder Luis Robert Jr., and closing pitcher Devin Williams to the major league roster. The franchise is seemingly going all-in for the 2026 season, after failing to reach the playoffs in 2025.

Peralta, who is 29 years old, will likely serve as the ace for this ball club. The two-time All-Star is coming off what is arguably the best season of his eight-year career. He joins the Mets after playing his final season in Milwaukee with a 2.70 ERA (career-best) and 1.075 WHIP while recording 204 strikeouts (career-high) through 176.2 innings pitched (career-high).