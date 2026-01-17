With the Miami Heat losing to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, there was an aspect that had fans question head coach Erik Spoelstra regarding young star Kel'el Ware. The Heat center would not play the second half of the Celtics' loss, leading to some interesting thoughts from Spoelstra that garnered the attention of team legends Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem.

Speaking on the “NBA on Prime” broadcast, both former players would comment on Spoelstra, saying that Ware has been “stacking days in the wrong direction” and wants him to return to how he was performing seven to eight weeks ago. He would also say how, with young players, they could “subconsciously” play poorly to prove they need bigger minutes to play well, leading to Wade understanding the first part, and having trouble with the second.

“The first part of the comments, I understand lockstep with understanding the days that need to be stacked for a young player,” Wade said. “The second part of it, I don’t understand the subconsciousness of saying I’m going to play bad. I don’t get that…The kid was playing so well earlier in the year, where it looked like he was a centerpiece. So, you hate to see that we got right here. But I don’t think he’s intentionally trying to play bad.”

Erik Spoelstra would speak on not playing Kel’el Ware a single minute in the second half, credits matchup and speaks on wanting him to be where he was 7, 8 weeks ago where he was stacking good days. Says it’s going the other way. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/EKrdXYf09o — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 16, 2026

Dwyane Wade on Coach Spo comments about Kel’el Ware ‘subconsciously playing bad’ due to low minutes “The first part I understand lockstep about understanding the day need to be stacked for a young player. The second part I don’t understand of the subconscious I’m gonna play bad.… pic.twitter.com/k36ZKmq0lP — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 16, 2026

Udonis Haslem on advice for Heat's Kel'el Ware

As there has been improvement from the Heat's big man in Ware, there has also been an inconsistency, as shown in this current stretch. There was a point where Ware averaged over 15 points and 11 rebounds in 11 straight starts before this recent stretch, but it has been a different role since the team got healthier with the return of Tyler Herro.

Someone who has worked with Ware and is seen as a mentor to him is Haslem, who spoke about how frustrating it could be for a young player not having the ability to control every aspect.

“But if you step out on the basketball court and you’re playing in a situation where you’re frustrated, where you’re not enjoying the game, where you’re not playing with joy, you’re not playing your minutes hard, you’re not giving that effort and energy, then you allow everything that those coaches or whoever said to be right,” Haslem said.

Udonis Haslem on Coach Spo comments comments about Kel’el Ware “That makes absolutely no sense if that is the case. What I’ll say to Kel’el and any young basketball player is there’s going to be so many things that are out of your control. I get that’s frustrating but if you… https://t.co/av6idHBrAF pic.twitter.com/Hn4srGboI9 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 16, 2026

It remains to be seen how Ware improves throughout the season as his next opportunity starts Saturday night as 21-20 Miami takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder.