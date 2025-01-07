After the Sacramento Kings parted with head coach Mike Brown, star guard De'Aaron Fox is at the center of league-wide trade chatter. The Miami Heat are a team mentioned prominently among potential suitors for the former All-NBA guard.

“Along with the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs being prime destinations for him, Fox would also draw interest from the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers,” reported ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

The 27-year-old floor general is entering his prime. He's generating 26.7 points, 6.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per contest. Despite his production, the Kings, 17-19, are 11th in the Western Conference and one game out of the play-in tournament.

Still, the safest bet is that De'Aaron Fox's future with the Kings gets determined in the summer. He has one year left on his deal and may become eligible for a supermax contract extension.

“It is expected that Fox will remain with the Kings through the remainder of the 2024-25 season before being given the opportunity to share his thoughts on the direction of the franchise with the front office and ownership,” reports Siegel.

According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, his agent, Rich Paul, recently traveled to Sacramento to talk with the team's management. Perhaps Fox and Paul will push for an in-season trade. Maybe the Kings leverage a team gaining more of the former All-Star's service time, parlaying it into a proposal they'll accept between now and the trade deadline (Feb. 6).

What the Heat could offer the Kings for Fox

While the Heat must sort out Jimmy Butler's future, expect them to aggressively pursue the prospect of acquiring De'Aaron Fox in the current campaign.

Maybe Miami folds a Butler deal into a Fox trade to help accomplish both tasks. But to make this a less convoluted exercise, here's what an offer from the Heat might look like if resolving Jimmy Butler's NBA future is a move made separately.

The most enticing part of any package Pat Riley and Co. can offer is an abundance of first-round draft picks. A team could be dubious about the value of those after sending a player like Fox to Miami. Not only is he a roster upgrade, but his presence could entice another star to follow him to South Beach.

In the Kings' case, their fans may not take much comfort in draft capital headlining the return for Fox. They've seen the franchise cycle through regimes that struggled to draft and develop players for too long.

But the Heat can pair a bevy of draft picks with Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kel'el Ware. Maybe they first trade Jimmy Butler and then reroute all or some of the draft capital they receive, sending it to Sacramento.

As for the players the Kings would be getting, Herro is having a career year while making a leap as a facilitator. The soon-to-be 25-year-old guard is averaging 23.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, all personal bests. He's also drilling 40.3 percent of the 9.5 threes he's hoisting. Those also represent career highs.

Jaquez, the 18th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is producing 8.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest. The former UCLA Bruin is a high-IQ player, a versatile defender, an effective facilitator, and a savvy cutter.

Miami drafted Ware with the 15th overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. The seven-foot center is thriving as his minutes increase. That includes a recent 25-point, three-block performance while logging over 20 minutes against the Indiana Pacers.

Sacramento may convince De'Aaron Fox to stay. Furthermore, this author believes the Kings can do better if they trade him. However, a package of picks and young talent, including an established but rising player in Herro, could get a deal across the finish line.

If Fox pushes for a specific destination, it may be to his hometown team, the Houston Rockets. But from Alonzo Mourning to LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Butler, stars angling their way to South Beach is far from a new phenomenon.

Those demands aren't always met (ask Damian Lillard). However, the latter had three years remaining on his deal when he got traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. He also has a $58.5 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign. Fox has one year left on his contract, so if he wants to take his talents to Miami, that leverage could help make it happen.