Tyler Herro has been officially ruled out of his team’s matchup with the rival Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday with soreness in his left Achilles. Even if he was fully healthy, though, the Miami Heat would still be elsewhere for the game’s duration, and rightfully so.

Katya Elise Henry, Herro’s longtime girlfriend, gave birth to the their son, Harlem Herro, on Thursday afternoon, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Harlem is the couple’s second child, joining sister Zya Elise Herro, who was born last year.

Herro explained last week, while the Heat were on a road trip and Henry was still expecting, that he’d be dropping everything to be at his partner’s side for the birth of their son.

“Really just ready at any moment,” he told the Miami Herald on January 3rd. “Hopefully I can get through this road trip and we can get home. Then hopefully we’ll either be at home when she delivers the baby or closer on the East Coast or something like that. But it would be tough. Obviously, I’ll get there. But it would be tough to fly from here all the way back home in time.”

Herro is enjoying a career season with the Heat, making good on the four-year, up to $130 million contract extension he signed in early October. He’s averaging 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on slightly above-average 58.1% true shooting, all personal bests.

The 23-year-old missed woefully short-handed Miami’s thrilling win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday after slipping on a wet spot two days earlier vs. the Brooklyn Nets. Herro is not expected to miss an extensive amount of time due to his left Achilles soreness.

While Miami will be without fellow starters Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin (plus multiple bench players) against the Bucks, Bam Adebayo is listed as probable to play after missing the Oklahoma City game with a right wrist injury.