The MLB trade deadline is on Thursday, July 31, and the New York Yankees are still hot and heavy in the rumor mill. With the deadline quickly approaching, one of the club's more famous fans, New York Knicks guard Josh Hart, sent a message to MLB insider Jeff Passan begging for a trade update.

Hart, who is 30 years old, tagged Passan in a post on social media pleading for good news about the Yankees. Josh Hart seemingly wants New York to make another trade despite the front office already making two deals.

“Come on, Jeff Passan, give us some good Yankee news!”

The Yankees added third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies, then turned around and traded for utility man Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals. Some believe the front office could still be in the mix for a starting pitcher or relief pitcher. However, nothing has come to fruition just yet.

As for the two players the Yankees have acquired, McMahon will likely be the starting third baseman for the remainder of this season. There is virtually no competition pushing him for that spot, so we should see McMahon play a major role in New York. In three games with his new club, the 30-year-old slugger owns an impressive .444 batting average and .593 OBP while recording four hits and three RBIs through nine at-bats. He's had 16 home runs on the season, so those should start coming as he adjusts to playing in New York.

As for Rosario, who is 29 years old, he is capable of playing shortstop, second base, and the outfield. He'll likely serve as a solid role player who can relieve whichever players need a break in the starting lineup. He has only had one at-bat since being traded to the Yankees. However, on the season, Amed Rosario owns a .275 batting average and .314 OBP while recording 41 hits, five home runs, and 18 RBI.

We'll see if Josh Hart's request to Jeff Passan comes true or not. Based on the roster the Yankees have, the team should remain one of the more consistent offenses in the league. A trade for a pitcher very well could be what the team needs to go over the top, though.