Before last night's series-opening 7-6 loss to the visiting San Diego Padres, the New York Mets had won seven games in a row. Their play lately has been superb. It has also helped the Mets lock in a game and a half lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Now looking to get back to their winning ways, the team made a couple of roster moves. According to Mets beat reporter Mike Puma on X (formerly Twitter), the team has resigned veteran reliever Chris Devenski while sending Huascar Brazoban to the minors.

“Mets have optioned Huascar Brazoban and brought back Chris Devenski on a one-year major league contract,” posted Puma on Tuesday evening.

The 35-year-old has already thrown 51.2 innings for the big-league club this season, striking out 51 batters. His ERA of 3.83 is decent, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Brazoban back in Queens at some point down the line. However, the addition of Devenski shows that the team still has faith in the veteran. He's actually a bit younger than Brazoban at 34 years old and has plenty of postseason experience. Will that help him carve out a more permanent spot on the Mets roster.

Mets entering pivotal stretch of late summer schedule

Right now, the Mets have to be at least somewhat pleased with their position. A win over the Padres Tuesday night would help them get back on track. It would also allow New York to at least maintain the one and a half game lead. It's also clear that the team would like to add more pieces to the bullpen before the upcoming MLB trade deadline.

The deadline is less than 48 hours away, so time is of the essence. Devenski is just one piece of the puzzle. He's valuable because he can fill multiple roles and has been reliable throughout his career. During a postseason run, that is precisely what New York needs. If the Mets hope to get even further than last year's trip to the NL Championship Series, then reinforcements will almost certainly need to arrive by Thursday at 6 PM EST.