The Miami Heat are hoping for a triumphant return from Tyler Herro this upcoming season in pursuit of another NBA championship. Last season Herro wasn't able to play up to his potential against the champion Denver Nuggets as Miami bowed out in the NBA Finals.

Recently the Heat's talented young roster was analyzed and the players most in need of a strong preseason were named. Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra and center Bam Adebayo got 100% real on the team's depth situation in regards to the upcoming season.

As the Heat took on the Hornets Tuesday night, a strange injury occurred that had fans shaking their heads. Reminding them of injuries on the playground and the streets before dinner time, Herro suffered a bloody nose and his status was the topic of conversation afterward.

Per Heat: Tyler Herro left tonight's preseason game vs the Hornets with a bloody noise. He can return. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) October 11, 2023

Fans poked fun at the news on Twitter and didn't seem at all worried, with one fan posting a picture of the team's Eastern Conference championship banner from the 2022-2023 season.

As the Heat prepare for October's regular season tip-off, spirits are high despite the team's inability to trade for Damian Lillard, who ended up on Eastern Conference rival Milwaukee's roster.

The Heat will be led by 2023 ECF Finals here Jimmy Butler, an improving Adebayo and plenty of other star power. The key for the Heat will be to meld the team's 2020 ‘Bubble' finalist squad with the 2023 Finals squad that included revelatory performances from youngsters like Caleb Martin.

Gabe Vincent now plays for the Lakers, but Herro's health and a possible leap forward could prove to be the difference between another trip to the Finals and an average season for Miami in 2023-2024.