Hellena Taylor asks fans to Boycott Bayonetta 3, donate to charity

Hellena Taylor recently asked fans to boycott Bayonetta 3 and donate the money to various charity groups. While noble sounding, one of the groups she suggested has drawn the internet’s ire.

In a recent tweet, Hellena Taylor encouraged fans once more to boycott Bayonetta 3. She said that rather than buying the game, players should just donate the money to those in need. She also mentions buying or making food for those in need as an alternative. Afterward, she states 14 charities and non-profit organizations to which she has “donated 100% my video game conference autograph signing fees to.” These include groups such as Pets for Vets, Team Rubicon, HALO Trust, and more.

While on the surface this sounds like a good cause, people on the internet seem to think otherwise. One of the organizations that Hellena Taylor suggested donating to is BillBoards for Life, a Kentucky-based anti-abortion group. Understandably, fans are disappointed, if not disgusted at Taylor for her charity suggestions. Content creator Crimson Mayhem summarizes it well in his tweet:

So Hellena Taylor basically emotionally manipulated Bayonetta fans to boycott Bayonetta 3 and instead spend their money by donating to an anti-abortion charity. I feel so bad for both Bayonetta fans and the voice acting industry for falling into this mess.

If anything, the boycott itself seems to have done nothing. According to Nintendo Pal, Bayonetta 3 is currently the Top 3 best-selling game on Amazon US and the Top 7 on Amazon UK. It’s also the best-selling game on the Nintendo Store right now.

This is the latest update to the Bayonetta 3 voice actress situation that’s been happening for the past 2 weeks. It all started when Taylor uploaded a series of videos calling Platinum Games out. In those videos, she said that the company only offered her $4,000 for her role in the third game. This had fans up at arms defending her, and harassing both the company and Jennifer Hale, the new voice actress. Later on, various reports came out that countered Taylor’s claims. These reports said that Platinum Games offered at least $15,000, at most $20,000, for her role in the game. Negotiations broke down after Taylor asked for a six-figure salary and residuals. Taylor would later counter this allegation, however, this counter only supported the report that she was offered $15,000.

Fans have since then pulled their support of Taylor, because of the inconsistencies in her statements. The new voice actress, Hale, has since then uploaded her own statement, in which she hopes that things can reach an amicable ending.