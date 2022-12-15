By Julio Luis Munar · 2 min read

Just a little over a week after The Hollywood Reporter’s article on a rumored shakeup at DC by James Gunn, Henry Cavill has come out to announce that he will no longer play Superman moving forward. This shocking announcement comes after the Enola Holmes actor’s surprise cameo at the end of Black Adam and a post on social media confirming his return to the DC Universe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

In a post on Instagram, Cavill confirmed that he had just met Gunn and Peter Safran, both co-heads of DC Studios, to discuss his future as Superman. The actor adds that he was told by the studio to announce his return to the iconic role in October, prior to the official confirmation of his re-hiring. Cavill continues by saying that this development comes from a changing of the guard with both Gunn and Safran being tasked to create a new direction for the cinematic universe by Warner Bros. Discovery. He ends the first part of the post by wishing both of them luck and the happiest of fortunes in their endeavors.

Steering to Superman and DC fans, Cavill thanks those who stuck to his side over the years. The actor adds that even though there will be mourning for a bit, the iconic superhero and all that he stands for will be around. Cavill ends his message by saying his time wearing the cape has passed and it has been a fun ride for him.

With Wonder Woman 3 seemingly canceled and several recasting rumors floating around, this latest piece of news will surely be a big blow to fans everywhere. It remains to be seen yet on how Gunn will respond to this development. In any case, Cavill will be sorely missed as the Superman of this generation for those who follow the DC universe around the world.