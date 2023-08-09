The New England Patriots offense doesn't appear to have a fantastic crop of wide receiver options for Mac Jones, but they do have a pair of solid tight ends in Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. Henry and Gesicki could do quite a bit of damage for the Pats this upcoming season, and their budding partnership will likely thrill Jones, who is looking to put together a bounce-back campaign in 2023.

Both Henry (41 REC, 509 YDS, 2 TD) and Gesicki (32 REC, 362 YDS, 5 TD) are coming off down years by their standards, but the is hope that they can turn things around with New England in 2023. Both guys have looked solid to start training camp in Foxboro, with Henry raving about Gesicki after he hauled in the best catch of training camp during Tuesday's practice.

“He’s a great player. He’s done a lot in this league. I’m excited to start this season and get things flowing for the both of us…He’s pretty special when the ball is in the air. That’s just kind of what we need to be – when the ball’s in the air, we’ve got to find a way to bring it down.” – Hunter Henry, MassLive

With new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien having utilized double-tight end sets frequently in the previous offenses he's worked with, it's safe to expect Henry and Gesicki to be on the field often for the Patriots in 2023. The better they work in tandem, the better New England's offense will be, and it's safe to say that Jones and the Patriots are thrilled by their budding chemistry.