The New England Patriots' unofficial quarterback competition has an unofficial winner entering the first preseason game.

Mac Jones is listed as the Patriots' top quarterback on the first version of their unofficial depth chart, which was recently posted on the team's website. Bailey Zappe holds the No. 2 spot while Trace McSorley is the third-string quarterback.

The listing likely doesn't come as a surprise to many. But there was some chatter of a possible quarterback competition in New England in the first couple weeks of training camp.

Bill Belichick continued to make similar comments he made in the offseason when he was asked if Jones would be the team's starting quarterback in 2023. Belichick said that “everybody's out here competing” when asked if there was a quarterback competition earlier in August.

“All 90 guys. That’s what we’re all here for, to compete,” Belichick told reporters then. “Everybody’s out here competing. Everybody’s out here competing. That’s what everybody’s doing.”

The idea of a QB competition happening in the Patriots came after reports over the offseason suggested that Jones' relationship with Belichick deteriorated during the 2022 season. But both player and coach insisted they're on good terms.

“I think my relationship is good with every player,” Belichick said on August 2.

“I think we're good,” Jones said of his relationship with Belichick on July 26. “I think the biggest thing that we've all talked about is just having a fresh start. I think there's a lot of learning experiences from last year that we've talked about and this year, it's all about just working together, right? You've got to come up with a plan, obviously talk about it, and then execute it. So, I'm excited for that part of it.”

That fresh start will have an unofficial beginning on Thursday, when the Patriots host the Houston Texans on Thursday.