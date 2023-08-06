JuJu Smith-Schuster rose to nationwide fame early in his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, learning under the tutelage Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Tomlin. He won his first ring with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, revitalizing his reputation while thriving in Andy Reid's vaunted passing attack. Smith-Schuster's stellar 2022 campaign earned him a payday in free agency with the New England Patriots, still vying for more Vince Lombardi trophies before Bill Belichick hangs it up.

Needless to say, any NFL player would feel lucky to be coached by just one of Tomlin, Reid or Belichick throughout their career. Smith-Schuster has enjoyed the incredible luxury of teaming with all three future Hall-of-Famers, and has already noticed a key similarity between them early in his Patriots tenure.

“Bro! All three coaches speak the same language when it comes to championship mindset,” he said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. “They may say it in different ways, but it’s all the same message. And you can feel that winning mindset throughout each organization.”

Smith-Schuster signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots in March. Coming off a bounce-back season with Kansas City after his final year with the Steelers was marred by injury, he finished 2022 with 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns.

Expect Smith-Schuster to be a similar focal point of New England's passing game in 2023 and beyond, applying knowledge gained from three of football's best coaches to re-cement himself as a reliable, productive pass-catcher.