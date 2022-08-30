‘He’s super competitive’: Patriots coaches praise Mac Jones’ attitude even when things don’t go his way

Mac Jones showed his frustration on the sideline when things weren’t going his and the New England Patriots’ way in their preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

After the Patriots’ second three-and-out, the second-year quarterback slammed his tablet once he returned to the bench. When the Patriots’ promising red zone drive stalled out in the ensuing possession, Jones chucked his play-calling wristband to the ground when he returned to the sideline.

Those moments weren’t the only times Jones showed frustration during the preseason and training camp. Jones looked flustered on a couple occasions during practices when the Patriots’ offense failed to generate positive plays.

Two of the coaches that Jones will work with the most this season don’t mind his attitude when things don’t go well. Patriots senior football advisor and offensive line coach Matt Patricia, who appears to be New England’s offensive play-caller, embraces Jones’ competitive nature.

“He’s great,” Patricia said. “It’s great to be around him, it’s great to talk football with him. He’s extremely smart. He works extremely hard, it’s just fun. He’s super competitive, which we love as a coaching staff. As a coach, you love a guy who wants to go out and compete and get better. You just got to enjoy all of it. We really love it.”

While this isn’t Patricia’s first season with Jones, this will be his first on the sideline working with the Patriots quarterback. It’ll also be quarterbacks coach Joe Judge’s first season with Jones. Judge likes his relationship with the young quarterback so far, too. He’s also not concerned with Jones’ attitude, either.

"I think you gain confidence through the course of the season and that's what we've really got to try to do." Matt Patricia on Mac Jones' comfort level in the offensive line 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hjFXn6NwPO — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 29, 2022

“In terms of emotions that come out, that’s just part of the game. It’s part of the game,” Judge said. “I’m just more concerned about the way our players work. Can they prepare? And how they conduct themselves within the team.”

Bill Belichick also didn’t take exception to Jones’ attitude following bad plays, saying those reactions happen on a “daily” basis for all kinds of players.

“When you come off the field, there’s always things you need to talk about or straighten out or fix. And there are things you’re going to feel good about,” Belichick said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “Just grind through it. It’s training camp. We still have another week to go in training camp even though the rosters are being reduced.”

“It’s a time for us to work and improve and get better,” Belichick added.

The Patriots coach also complimented Jones’ attitude in the same interview.

“Mac’s had a great attitude every day,” Belichick said. “Comes in early. He’s ready to work. … He’s one of our most consistent workers and prepares very well. I haven’t seen anything other than that.”

Jones’ attitude and preparation will be tested for the first time in a game that matters in less than two weeks when the Patriots face the Dolphins in Miami on Sept. 11.