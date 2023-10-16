The 2023 reboot of the Lords of the Fallen finally arrived three days ago, on October 13, 2023. Now that the game is out, critics have given their say on the game, with the game getting favorable reviews for the most part, marking a successful turning point for the series. Now that the scores are out, developers HEXWORKS and publishers CI Games have received their praises and their bouquets of flowers. It's also now their turn to shower praises on people they've worked with to make this game possible, including the AAA Art Outsourcing and Game Development company Secret 6.

One of these developers that HEXWORKS collaborated with is Secret 6 which made significant contributions in 2D art, 3D art, and real-time visual effects, for Lords Of The Fallen, closely collaborating with HEXWORKS Studios and CI Games during the development of their anticipated game since the beginning of its production. The two also collaborated in designing and creating some of the game's bosses and characters like the ultimate boss, Adyr. Other characters that Secret 6 created following HEXWORKS' instructions are the Hallowed Knight, Blackfeather Ranger, Orian Preacher, and the Condemned while contributing to creating the models for the rest of the other player classes.

Players who have traversed the worlds of Lords of the Fallen would be familiar with its two parallel dimensions, Axiom and Umbral. Secret 6 also helped in creating assets from set dressing to level art, using their expertise in high-quality 3D work to give life to Axiom and to give Umbral its unique dreary air. Secret 6 and HEXWORKS Studios were able to deliver visually stunning environments that enhance the player's experience as they traverse between these two contrasting realms.

On top of their 3D models and designs for characters, bosses, and world elements, Secret 6 was also responsible for creating visual effects for player skills, cinematics, and for the most memorable boss fights in the game against The Congregator Of Flesh, Tancred and Reinhold, Pieta, Harrower Deryla, and Aydr the demon god. Secret 6 paid careful attention to detail, ensuring that each boss battle reflected the three core magic types associated with the story's three warring gods, Rhogar of god Adyr, Radiant of god Orius, and Umbral goddess of the Umbral realm.

“We worked with Secret 6 on several fronts during the development of Lords of the Fallen, and trusted them to work on some of the most iconic characters in the game,” says HEXWORKS Art Director Alexandre Chaudret. “We found it a smooth collaboration and welcomed their efficient and professional manner. This allowed for strong communication between us during the iterative design and development process. The team at Secret 6 quickly captured the aesthetic style of the game and were strongly engaged during our time working together.”